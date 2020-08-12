AT least one person is feared to have died and serious injuries have been reported after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire amid heavy rain and flooding.

Dozens of emergency service vehicles, including an air ambulance, went to the scene near Stonehaven where the ScotRail train crashed at about 9.40am on Wednesday.

Rail industry sources told the PA news agency the suspected cause of the incident is a landslip.

The train involved was the 06.38 Aberdeen to Stonehaven, made up of a locomotive and four carriages.

It is understood the locomotive and three carriages derailed and slid down an embankment.

Unions called the crash a “tragedy” as a major incident was declared at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Separate sources told the PA news agency at least one person has died, although that has yet to be officially confirmed.

Speaking before First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon said although “details are still emerging”, there are “early reports of serious injuries”.

She said: “My immediate thoughts and the thoughts of those across the chamber are with all those involved.”

Local MP Andrew Bowie said he had spoken to the UK’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who is liaising with Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail about the derailment.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s obviously a terrible situation, a train derailment, the emergency services are on the scene.

“I’ve already spoken to Grant Shapps, who has spoken to Network Rail and the British Transport Police, who are obviously investigating and assisting.

“I am aware that Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has declared a major incident.”

Train operator ScotRail posted a message on Twitter shortly after 6.30am warning that services across Scotland would be disrupted due to “extremely heavy rain flooding”.

A video shared on Facebook at 7.30am shows heavy flooding in Stonehaven.