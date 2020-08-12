FIVE more coronavirus deaths have been registered in Wales - all in the north - along with eight new cases.

But again, there have been no new coronavirus deaths or cases reported today in Gwent.

The five latest deaths are all in the Betsi Cadwalladr University Health Board area in north Wales and take the overall total, based on the Public Health Wales measure - to 1,586.

This figure is known to be higher however, with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - putting the figure at more than 2,500, as of July 31.

The PHW figure, reported daily, includes only those coronavirus deaths that have been confirmed by a laboratory test.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wales, based on PHW figures, now stands at 17,484, including the eight cases confirmed today.

Across Gwent, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 275, according to Public Health Wales (PHW).

The ONS put the number of deaths in Gwent, based on its measure, at 498, as of July 24.

The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area has now recorded 412 coronavirus deaths, according to the PHW measure, the highest of Wales's seven health board areas.

Newport continues to have the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population among Gwent's five council areas, at 572.2 which is the ninth highest in Wales.

Wrexham has the highest rate in Wales, at 1,006.2 per 100,000, followed by Merthyr Tydfil (961.4).

Torfaen (385.3) has the lowest rate of cases in Gwent.

The eight new cases confirmed today are as follows:

Wrexham - two

Gwynedd - two

Conwy - one

Carmarthenshire - one

Neath Port Talbot - one

Swansea - one