AT Reviewed, we want to help you find not only the best products but the best tech products at the best prices. Today we found some fantastic deals on the Amazon Echo Dot, our favourite electric toothbrush, the best noise-cancelling wireless headphones, and the incredibly popular Nintendo Switch gaming console.

Save 58%: Oral-B Pro 2 2500 Electric Toothbrush

Credit: Amazon / Oral-B

The Oral-B Pro 2 2500 is the latest version of the best electric toothbrush we have ever tested and is currently on sale for £33.58, that’s a massive 58% off the recommended price of £79.99. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of Oral-B’s high-end offerings, the 2500 is still the best toothbrush for most people. It features a two-minute timer that divides your brushing into 30-second segments, two cleaning modes of various intensities and durations, and pressure sensor that prevents you from brushing too hard.

If you’re ready to invest in an electric toothbrush, it’s also worth stocking up on electric toothbrush heads. Right now, Amazon is offering 35% on a pack of 12 Oral-B PrecisionClean Electric Toothbrush Replacement Heads. A pack of 12 typically costs just shy of £40 but are currently on sale for £25.99. These heads are compatible with all Oral-B electric toothbrush models (excluding the Pulsonic models).

Save 31%: Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are the best noise-cancelling headphones we’ve ever tested. They’re currently on sale for £229 which is a massive £101 off the recommended price. The WH-1000XM3’s use ‘Adaptive Sound Control’ technology, which means that the level of active noise-cancellation (or ANC) automatically adjusts based on how noisy your surroundings are. They also are completely touch-controlled and allow you to pause your music using ‘Quick Attention mode’, by placing your hand over the earcup, which makes it easy to have a quick conversation.

They’re also some of the most comfortable headphones we have ever used and feature impressively long battery life. While their high price usually makes you think twice about them, this steep discount makes them considerably more affordable.

Save 41%: Elvire Sport Resistance Bands

Credit: Amazon / ELVIRE

Working out at home can be a challenge, but these Elvire Sport resistance exercise bands are a great way to take things to the next level. Ideal for stretching, weight training and power weight programs, this 4.9-star rated set of three stretchy straps can be integrated into your daily sweat sessions. With over 1,300 glowing reviews on the site, it’s a big hit with fitness freaks, who say it's an affordable, easy-to-store fitness tool. Normally priced at £21.99, these bands are on sale today for £12.99, so you're saving £9, which is an incredible deal.

Save 7%: Nintendo Switch

Credit: Amazon / Nintendo

Nintendo Switch consoles were impossible to find online for months after the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the company’s supply chain. However, stock supplies seem to have recovered enough for Amazon to offer a rare price reduction on the mega-popular console. Right now you can get the neon red and blue version of the Nintendo Switch for £279, that’s £20 off the regular price of £299.

Save up to 68%: Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen + 2 months of Amazon Music Unlimited

Credit: Amazon

The Echo Dot (3rd Generation) is our favourite entry-level smart speaker and it's on sale for lowest prices ever right now.

The Echo Dot (3rd Generation) is a wonderful investment when it comes to smart speakers, even if you're a smart tech novice. Our writers Sarah Kovac and Yael Grauer, who reviewed it, enjoyed the new features boasted in the 3rd gen model, which include a fully visible numerical display screen, a louder speaker and more colour options.

The Echo Dot (3rd Generation) still comes with all the great features that people loved in the previous two incarnations too, like audio playback and Bluetooth connectivity. As a whole, this smart speaker is designed to give you access to everything great about Alexa.

The Dot usually costs £49.99 but is currently on sale for only £24.97 (£20.97 for existing Prime members), which is £25-£29 off. That’s a fantastic price for the device alone; however, Amazon is also throwing in 2 free months access to its Music Unlimited streaming service. Amazon Music Unlimited normally costs £9.99 per month (£7.99 for Prime members), so that’s an added savings of between £15.98 and £19.98.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.