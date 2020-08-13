THESE six criminals were recently handed jail sentences for a range of offences, from causing death by dangerous driving to drug dealing and arson to growing cannabis.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes, 24, of St Dials Court, Cwmbran, was jailed for seven years after he killed "devoted and doting" father-of-three Kirk Butcher in a wrong-way crash on the M4 in Newport.

The former Domino's Pizza delivery driver pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop following the early hours of the morning head-on collision.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Ebbw Vale builder Mr Butcher was killed instantly following, what Judge Richard Twomlow called, an "unbelievably dangerous piece of driving" by Hughes.

Charlene Hodge

Charlene Hodge was jailed for eight years after deliberately starting a fire in her flat putting her neighbours, including a mother and her baby, in danger.

The 55-year-old of Fairoak Court, Maindee, Newport, pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life.

Timothy Evans, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “Neighbours had complained about her behaviour that day saying that she had been shouting that some of them were going to be ‘in body bags’”.

Corey Rhys Rawlings

Cwmbran drug dealer Corey Rhys Rawlings, 28, of Rushbrook, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was jailed for two years and six months for trafficking cocaine and growing cannabis.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and producing cannabis.

Daniel Wynne

Dangerous driver Daniel Wynne sped through a built-up residential area at more than 80mph and was only stopped after police halted him by using two stinger devices.

The 35-year-old, of Fleur-de-Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was locked up for 10 months and banned from driving for five years and five months.

As his car’s tyres were deflating, sparks flew from the wheels while he continued his escape attempt.

Scott Taylor

A man was jailed for assault by beating, damaging a television and showing a “flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Scott Taylor, 33, of Taliesin, Cwmbran, was locked up for 30 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of committing assault by beating and one of criminal damage in Pontypool on June 15.

This put Taylor in breach of two community orders.

Richard Simmonds

Rogue driver Richard Simmonds, from Ebbw Vale, defied his three-year ban and hid in a bush while trying to escape the police after drinking seven cans of Stella Artois lager.

He failed a roadside test after his arrest and refused to give a blood sample when the police station's breathalyser machine wasn’t working.

The 32-year-old had hidden in the bush in Abertillery before giving himself up after a short pursuit, prosecutor Steven Donoghue told Cardiff Crown Court.

Judge Richard Twomlow jailed Simmonds for 14 months and banned him from driving for three years and four months.