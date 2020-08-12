A BRAND new 'Lockdown Checker' website has been launched to help share what the latest rules are for your postcode area.

The arrival of the site comes as several areas and cities across the UK have been forced into a local lockdown following a sudden rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Parts of England, plus Aberdeen in Scotland have seen tougher restrictions reimposed after an increase in infections were recorded, with the stricter rules intended to help prevent further spread outside of the area.

But as more cities are placed under local lockdown, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest rules in your area.

What are the rules in my area?

If you have been left confused by the constant changing of rules in different parts of the country, you can now check the latest restrictions in your area using the new postcode checker.

The online tool allows users to input their postcode and the lockdown checker will generate a simple checklist of what residents within this area are currently allowed, or not allowed to do.

The information includes the latest rules on the following:

If non-essential shops are open

If two households can meet indoors

If two households can meet outdoors

If pubs and restaurants are open

If gyms and fitness centres are open

The latest watchlist status

The handy tool is also aiming to expand its information to include the number of coronavirus cases in each area per 100,000 population, although this detail has yet to be added to the site.

How can I find out the latest rules for my area?

To check the current rules in your local area, simply enter your postcode into the checker.