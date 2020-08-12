PLANS for a new coffee shop at Llantarnam Lakes could be refused due to parking concerns.

Torfaen County Borough Council has recommended that a planning application for a shop at the lakes in Cwmbran is refused permission.

The proposed coffee shop would be housed in a steel container with bike racks outside. However, there would be no car parking spaces on site for customers or staff.

The coffee shop would have a kitchen area, a toilet and a seating area with tables and chairs.

The proposal also includes plans to use the café for wellbeing course for vulnerable teenagers.

This would consist of monthly meetings of free cooking and financial classes, as well as classes on good mental health.

A report says these classes would have a maximum of five people and would run at 7pm when the area is quiet.

The report says that while the principle of a café on the site is not a problem, the lack of parking is.

It says: “No off-street parking can be provided within the site. Bike racks will be provided within the site for customers who travel to the site by bike, which is welcomed.

“Lake View is adopted highway with no parking restrictions and provides access to several industrial units.”

The council’s highway officer “accepts that some customers will visit the premises by walking or cycling” but has said that some would use cars.

They said: “With no off-street parking available, this will lead to an increase in the demand for on-street parking, in an area which already experiences a high demand, to the detriment of the free flow of traffic and highway safety.”

The applicant has said parking for staff would be provided at an alternative site, but it is more than 350 metres away and council officers anticipate that employees are more likely to park on a nearby street.

Both local ward members have written to the council voicing their support for the application.

Cllr Alan Slade said that he hoped the issues on parking would not be a “deal breaker”.

Cllr Dave Thomas said he was “shocked” with the proposed refusal.

He said: “I can’t quite understand why highways are objecting to this project or why there is a concern for parking to be provided?

“This is an eco-friendly cafe, it’s very essence is to encourage people to walk, run and cycle to it, so providing car parking would be a complete contradiction.

“This cafe in Llantarnam is a unique opportunity to benefit the area and our Ward, I cannot believe it’s not being snapped up especially as this will bring more jobs to the area.”

If approved, the cafe would provide employment to four full-time members of staff and four part-time staff.

The application will be considered by the council’s planning committee in a meeting on Tuesday August 18.