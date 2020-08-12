THE M4 in Newport will be closed in one direction overnight this evening.
The westbound carriageway will be closed between Junction 25A (Grove Park) and Junction 26 (Malpas) for maintenance work between 8pm today and 6am tomorrow.
A diversion will be in place via Malpas Road.
Then, tomorrow, the eastbound carriageway will be closed between Junction 28 (Tredegar Park) and Junction 24 for roadworks from 8pm on Thursday until 6am on Friday.
A diversion will be in place via the A48 Southern Distributor Road (SDR) through the city.
Then, on Friday, the same stretch of road will be closed overnight in the opposite direction.
The westbound carriageway will be closed between Junction 24 and Junction 28 for roadworks between 10pm on Friday and 5am on Saturday.