A NEWPORT manor house which once doubled as a Doctor Who set has been fully restored and put on the market.

Fields Manor, in Fields Park Road, was the setting for the 2007 episode Blink, featuring nightmarish statue-like creatures called Weeping Angels, who came to life when nobody was looking.

At the time of filming, the Victorian house was in disrepair and had been uninhabited for many years.

Formerly the home of William Evans, who was the mayor of Newport in 1848, it had originally stood as the centrepiece of a large farm with its own orchard, formal gardens, and tennis courts.

But in standing empty for 20 years, the house had lost its lustre and nature had started to reclaim the site - pigeons found a home among the roof beams, and tree roots crept through the floorboards.

When Priestley Developments visited the site in 2015, the firm saw the opportunity to transform the manor and restore it to its former grandeur.

"Under the grime and damage, we could see the bones of a beautiful building - the quarry-tiled floor, the flight of stone stairs, the arched doorways, the iron balustrades, the stained glass," developer Paul Priestley said.

"A glimpse of her old beauty was enough - we were seduced, and decided that this was a job for us."

What followed was a head-to-toe renovation of the grand house, with the developers striving to marry modern comforts with a respect for the building's heritage.

And halfway through the project, the BBC Wales Doctor Who team returned to Fields Manor to film another episode - 2017's Knock Knock - with the house this time home to creatures that lived in the walls and absorbed their victims into the woodwork.

Mr and Mrs Clarke, the estate agents selling Fields Manor (price on application), promised that such creatures were purely make-believe.