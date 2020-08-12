A MAN has been released on police bail following a prolonged incident involving armed officers in Cwmcarn earlier this week.
A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said officers had originally attended Priory Court "to carry out enquiries in connection with a criminal damage investigation" at around 5.30pm on Monday.
Then, armed police officers were called to the street following reports of a man at the address "in possession of bladed articles" who had "made threats towards the attending officers".
The road was blocked off by police vehicles and armed officers took up positions around the street.
Police remained in Priory Court overnight and, following what the spokeswoman for the Gwent force called "a peaceful resolution" to the incident, a 27-year-old Cwmcarn man was arrested on Tuesday morning for criminal damage and affray.
Nobody was injured at the scene, the police spokeswoman said.
She added: "We would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding throughout this incident."
