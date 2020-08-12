HUNDREDS of people turned out to say their final goodbyes to teenage motocross rider Cory Hewer, who died after a motorcycle accident last month.

Cory, 13, from Ebbw Vale, was injured at Aberbeeg Motocross on Sunday July 19, and died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff two days later.

His mum, Vicky Walker, confirmed at the time that he had decided to donate his organs, saving the lives of five other people.

READ MORE:

Cory's family, friends, fellow riders and former rugby teammates gathered at his family home in Ebbw Vale to pay tribute to him, and formed a guard of honour as the funeral procession arrived.

His fellow riders then joined the funeral procession.

Shannon Walker, Cory’s cousin, said: “He was a cheeky little boy.

“He loved his rugby, and his motorbikes and his Dominos.

“We will miss him.”

Friends and family formed a guard of honour to pay tribute to Cory Hewer.

Andy Price, team manager of Ebbw Vale Steelers under 14s, said Cory would be “greatly missed.”

“We came to show our respects to Cory and his family,” he said.

“He was a lovely boy with a lot of raw talent. He was very respectful and always gave his all.

“Rugby was his second love behind motocross.

Cory Hewer's former teammates at Ebbw Vale Steelers who came to say goodbye in full kit, as requested by Cory's family.

“He will be greatly missed. A lot of the boys were in school with him.

“It’s a great loss.

“When he first joined it was in the winter and the rule was he had to train for a month before he could play.

“That winter was one of the worst we’ve had, especially with the bad weather. But he kept coming knowing that he’d get a game afterwards. That showed his determination.”

Tributes have been paid to 13-year-old Cory Hewer. Picture: Vicky Walker.

At the time of Cory’s death, Ms Walker said: "We would like to thank everyone for their kind support and generosity thought this tragic time.

"Cory was a very happy little lad who loved his rugby and motocrossing. He was a cheeky, funny, loving boy and will be missed very much.

"He passed away doing a sport that he loved the most and was so brave donating his organs.

"Our lives will never be the same without him."

Following Cory’s death, a fundraiser was set up to support his family, which raised £5,615.