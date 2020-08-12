TWO lucky Newport neighbours have each won £1,000 thanks to their postcode.

The Bassaleg residents picked up the prize in a People's Postcode Lottery daily prize draw on Monday.

The two residents, of Channel View (postcode NP10 8PJ) are the latest Gwent residents to enjoy a lottery win.

Since the start of the year, people living in 64 postcodes in the region have scooped a prize in the postcode lottery, which supports thousands of charities and good causes.

Monday's draw was promoted by Girlguiding, which has received more than £5.8 million in funding thanks to postcode lottery ticket sales.

On the Bassaleg winners, Poeple's Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What a great way to start the week. Congratulations to our winners, I hope they go and treat themselves with their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have to date raised more than £600 million for good causes in Britain and beyond.

The lottery organisation is currently urging good causes hit by the Covid-19 pandemic to apply for a share of a £4 million funding pot.

Organisations can now apply to the Postcode Neighbourhood Trust for grants between £500 and £20,000.

See the trust's website for full details on how to apply, at www.postcodeneighbourhoodtrust.org.uk

Applications close on Wednesday, August 19.

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Over the past few months we’ve seen the important role grassroots good causes play in communities across Britain.

“There will be challenging times ahead so I’m delighted that players of People’s Postcode Lottery can support these organisations with this funding opportunity.

"Up to £4 million will be awarded in grants through Postcode Neighbourhood Trust, so I encourage small, local charities to make sure they get an application in by the 19th August.”