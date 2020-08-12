FREEVIEW have issued a statement after a number of viewers across the country noticed they had fewer channels on their TV sets after a retune.

Here's everything you need to know,

What changes have Freeview made - and where in the UK did they take place?

Changes to Freeview TV signals took place at some transmitters across the following areas today (Wednesday, August 12, 2020):

North West England

North East Wales

Creetown in South West Scotland

A Freeview spokesperson told us: "These updates are required by the UK Government to free-up airwaves for the development of future mobile broadband services and have been taking place region-by-region across the UK over the last few years.

"Local information campaigns have run ahead of changes in each area to prepare viewers, including on-screen messages broadcast directly to those homes affected."

What do viewers need to do in those areas?

According to Freeview, in most cases viewers simply need to retune their Freeview TV or box using their remote control when the changes happen in their area.

What should people do if the retune doesn't bring their channels back?

Anyone who needs a bit of extra advice on this, or who finds retuning doesn’t bring their channels back, should visit freeview.co.uk/tvchanges for more information, which includs video guides on retuning the most popular brands.

Those who need further information can also call the Freeview Advice Line team on freephone 0808 100 0288.

The Freeview spokesperson added: "Some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels.

"Viewers may be eligible for free in-home support, including an aerial assessment if needed."

I'm not in any of those areas - but I'm having trouble with signal on Freeview?

Phone the Freeview Advice Line team on freephone 0808 100 0288, or visit freeview.co.uk/tvchanges.