A TEENAGE girl from Newport has been reported missing, Gwent Police said.
Asli Fergar, aged 16, was reported as missing yesterday and concern is growing for her welfare.
She was last seen in the Newport area on Monday afternoon.
Asli is described as being 5'5" in height (1.65 metres) with black and purple, straight shoulder-length hair.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2000289953.
Asli is also urged to get in contact with the police to confirm she is safe and well.