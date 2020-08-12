THE Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for thunderstorms in the Gwent region this evening.
"Severe thunderstorms causing flooding and disruption" can be expected in a few places covered by the new amber weather warning, which covers much of Wales, the West Midlands, and the north west of England.
The amber warning follows previous yellow-level alerts issued by the Met Office earlier this week.
Thunderstorms forecast for Monday and Tuesday did not materialise across much of Gwent, but the Met Office is predicting another six days of possible storms in the area.
— What to expect during an amber warning for storms
There is a chance that fast flowing/deep water could suddenly occur, bringing a danger to life and extensive flooding of homes and businesses, the Met Office said.
Damage to buildings/structures from lightning strikes, hail, strong winds may occur.
If flooding occurs, road closures with long delays and cancellations to bus and rail services are possible.
Rapidly changing, dangerous driving conditions from spray, sudden flooding, standing water and/or hail might occur.
Power and other essential services, such as gas, water, mobile phone service could be lost.
The amber warning is in place until midnight tonight (Wednesday).
