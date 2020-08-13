A MUM is urging the Welsh Government to provide a mother and baby psychiatric unit in South Wales, after the lack of a suitable place for her to receive treatment meant she had to go to Devon.

Leaza Jayne Lloyd, 29 from Pontllanfraith, is asking people to join her in petitioning for unit to help support mothers with mental illnesses.

The mother-of-five was previously admitted to a mother and baby unit in Exeter as there was no suitable facility in South Wales and feels that her treatment and recovery have been greatly affected by being separated from her family.

She does not want other mothers to have the same experience.

Ms Lloyd said: “I have a very personal reason for campaigning. The past 12 months I’ve spent more time away from my children than with them while receiving treatment.

"I was first admitted in August 2019 for post-partum psychosis. I spent months away from my five sons which has affected them inconceivably, the children’s wellbeing has been obliterated.

“I believe a local mother and baby unit would have aided my recovery and diagnosis, as family play a huge part in rehabilitation. The transition to discharge and returning home has been made extremely hard by being so far from my family.”

"I have received incredible care by the staff in Exeter. However, we have a fantastic local perinatal team in Ystrad Mynach that covers a vast area - but it needs expanding to a mother and baby unit for their amazing work to continue.

"I am currently receiving treatment at Ystrad Mynach Ty Cyfannol after attempting to take my own life after a bipolar episode. I believe my condition would have been under control by now if I had been admitted closer to home.

"The situation has had a big impact on me breast feeding my baby and unfortunately ended with us abruptly halting our breastfeeding journey when we were separated from each other.

"My experiences have made me passionate about raising awareness of mental ill health. I've started a blog where I cover personal examples of mental health like PTSD after a previous violent relationship, where the perpetrator was jailed for 12 years."

A mother and baby unit is a specialist, in-patient ward for women who experience mental health problems during pregnancy or after birth.

They can admit women at any time during pregnancy or in the first year after their baby is born. The units enable mother and child to stay together during a period of essential bonding without compromising on treatment for their mental health.

To find out more and to sign the online petition go to: https://www.change.org/p/welsh-government-mother-and-baby-psychiatric-unit-for-wales-mbu

Ms Lloyd’s website, which tracks her journey and raises awareness of mental health disorders, can be found at: bipolarragdoll.com