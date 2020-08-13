With the news that the Newport house where the scary Doctor Who episode Blink was filmed is up for sale, we've decided to have a look back at other places around Gwent which have featured in the popular TV series.

We've had cybermen in St Woolos cemetery in Newport, giant spiders at the Celtic Manor Resort, and of course those weeping angels in Fields House, Newport.

You may also have spotted Clarence House, Skenfrith Castle, Chepstow Castle, the River Usk and Uskmouth Power Station among other local landmarks featured in the series down the years.

Have you spotted Doctor Who filming in the area over the years? Share your pictures and memories with us by emailing jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk.

This shop on Charles Street, Newport, also featured in the Blink episode. We all know it better as Diverse. It was where actress Carey Mulligan visited as part of the plot.

And here is Carey Mulligan when she was in the city during filming.

Cybermen have been spotted at various locations around the area since the series was brought back to our screens in 2005. Here they are in St Woolos Cemetery in the city.

More recently the Doctor visited West Usk Lighthouse in Newport for an episode shown during the most recent series of the long-running sci-fi drama.

Victoria Place, near Stow Hill, Newport, took centre stage in one episode of Doctor Who.

And here's the Tardis outside Fields House pictured by Andy Howells. This is one half of the former manor house which has also been featured in an episode of Sherlock. The other half of the house, which was used in Blink, has been completely renovated and is now on the market for £2m.