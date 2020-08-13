South Wales Argus Camera Club members have been out enjoying the sunshine and the wonderful sunsets this weather has brought to the area. There are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy on the camera club Facebook page. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
Magor Marsh by Kerry Ann Frowen
Newport Arcade taken by Michaela Howell
Rainbow rays at Chepstow Castle captured by Ceri-ann Hopkins
In Caerleon by Linda Hill
Fatma Richards captured this hazy sunset through the lanes in New Inn
Rhys Bennett shared this picture of his sons, Noa and Efan, having a break and admiring the fantastic views while hiking up Twmbarlwm