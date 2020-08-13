South Wales Argus
A-level results day 2020: Live coverage from across Gwent

By Tom Moody

    It's A-level results day across the country, and nervous students, teachers and parents will be finding out what the future holds for thousands of hopeful teenagers.
  • We'll be following the action all day, with reporters at range of school to bring you the stories from across Gwent.
  • You can join in too using the hashtag #GwentALevels
  • Send us your videos and pictures as the big day unfolds.
  • Good luck!