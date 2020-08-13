A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DIONNE HOBBS, 36, of Howe Circle, Newport, was banned from driving for four years after she was found guilty of being more than twice the drink-driving limit in February and failing to provide a specimen in June.

She was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 15 months, and ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was ordered to pay £250 costs and a £122 surcharge.

LEANNE FULLER, 38, of St Margaret's Avenue, Cefn Fforest, was banned from driving for two years after she admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

She was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

MORE NEWS

Daughter tells how loving father was murdered by estranged son he took in

Teenage drug dealer sold heroin to undercover police officers

Heroin dealer photographed selling drugs to undercover officers

BLAKE CHRISTOPHER JONES, 20, of Park Drive, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, a breakdown product of cannabis, in his blood.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

DEAN CHRISTOPHER MATSON, 42, of Maesglas Grove, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, a breakdown product of cannabis, in his blood.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MATTHEW GERALD LLOYD, 36, of Saffron Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

CRAIG ANTHONY FLETCHER, 31, of Albert Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after admitted drug-driving with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, a breakdown product of cannabis, in his blood.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

BENJAMIN PHILLIPS, 30, of Market Street, Blaenavon, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving without insurance.

He was fined £173 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.