RESULTS for A-levels, AS-levels and the Advanced Skills Challenge Certificate (ASCC) have increased across Wales.

Students achieving an A* or A for A-levels are up 2.9 per cent on last year with 29.9 per cent of students achieving those grades.

Overall, 98.6 per cent of students achieved an A-level grade of A* to E, up from 97.6 per cent in 2019.

For AS-levels, 22.2 per cent of students this year were given an A grade, an increase of 1.9 per cent from last year, while students taking the ASCC who received an A* or A grade increased by 1.1 per cent to 22.6 per cent.

MORE NEWS:

The results were awarded differently this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the qualifications carry the same value as those awarded in any other year.

Qualifications Wales chief executive Philip Blaker said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has made this a very challenging year for everyone involved in education.

“The cancellation of exams meant that we had to find an alternative way of awarding grades to enable learner progression. The method we have chosen is meaningful, robust and has been carefully thought through to be as fair as possible in the circumstances, protecting the value of results.

“We’ve been sharing our approach and guidance throughout this process with schools, colleges, learners and their families and we’ve also been listening. We consulted widely on this year’s grading plans that attracted thousands of responses, more than half from young people, which helped inform our thinking before finalising the process for awarding grades and the appeals arrangements.

“We have also regularly shared information to help people understand how grades are calculated.”

Despite the increase in higher grades, the number of A-level qualification entries has again fallen, with 30,448 entrants this year, compared to 31,483 last year.

But the number of AS level entries has risen from 39,646 last year to 45,435 this year.

A full analysis of this year’s A and AS level results and the Advanced Skills Challenge Certificate can be found on the Qualifications Wales website