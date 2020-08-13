ONE of Newport’s greatest landmarks appeared on national TV this morning – as ITV’s Good Morning Britain paid a visit.
GMB weatherman Alex Beresford gave the forecast for today from Newport’s Transporter Bridge – with a background of panoramic views of the city.
Will the rain bring any relief from the high temperatures today? @alexberesfordTV reports it's going to be another 'hot and humid one'🌤— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 13, 2020
Expect more hot sunshine if you're in the south.☀️ pic.twitter.com/1kc0O2T7me
When you hadn’t planned on being shot from the waist down! Thanks Kev on camera 🙈 https://t.co/PUjp0DDIHb— Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) August 13, 2020
The transporter bridge is one of six working transporter bridges that remain across the world and is a rite of passage for Newportonians and visitors to the city to go and see – and for those brave enough to cross.
Speaking from the landmark, Mr Beresford said, despite last night’s rain and storms, it is forecast to be another hot and humid day today.