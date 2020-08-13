CANNABIS with an estimated street value of more than £20,000 was seized when police twice raided a serial drug dealer’s home.

Gareth Horler, 34, of Open Hearth Close, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was jailed after he was convicted of his fourth trafficking offence.

Andrew Kendall, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “Police officers executed a drugs warrant at the defendant’s address on September 10, 2019.

“They found several cannabis plants growing in plant pots, cannabis tents and cannabis in the fridge and freezer.

“The drugs had a potential street value of £15,620. He told officers the cannabis was for his own personal use.”

Horler was released under investigation by the police and was “at it again” when they busted his home again on February 27.

The cannabis plants found at Gareth Horler’s home last September. Picture: Gwent Police

This time, they found cannabis with a potential street value of £4,470 and £925 in cash.

Officers also discovered bank statements which revealed the defendant had £6,500 in his account despite claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Mr Kendall said: “During his interview, he claimed he was poverty-stricken and that he had bailiffs after him.

“When he was asked about the £6,500 in the bank, he said he had forgotten about that.

“He said he had been studding out his dog for puppies.”

The defendant pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply and producing cannabis.

The court heard Horler had four previous convictions for the possession of cannabis with intent to supply and had served prison sentences of two years and 20 months.

Heath Edwards, mitigating, asked for his client to be given credit for his early guilty pleas.

Judge Michael Fitton QC jailed Horler, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, for two years.

The defendant is set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on February 4.

Outside court, Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: “Gareth Horler has today been sentenced for his involvement in supplying cannabis on an organised scale.

“Gareth throughout the investigation had shown no remorse for his criminal activity and has funded his lifestyle by supplying the communities of Gwent with drugs.

“I hope that the time served is put to good use and Mr Horler reflects on his actions, as well as considers his future when he is released from prison.

“I would again like to thank the local community for their continued support in our fight against drug crime.”