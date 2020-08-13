MEMBERS of the South Wales Argus Camera Club were out in force on Thursday evening watching the amazing storm as it passed over the area. Here is just a selection of the pictures they took. For more go to the camera club page on Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
Moody: Wayne Higgins shared this picture of the lightning over Gwent
Impressive: Mother Nature putting on an amazing show over Nantyglo captured by Stephen Davis
Clouds: The calm before the storm last night in Lliswerry, Newport taken by Lyndsey Watson
Storm: Elaine Lanie took this picture looking across over Raglan Barracks. What a light show it was, she said
Flash: The sky over Beaufort, Ebbw Vale during the storm. Picture: Emma Seward
Gathering: The sky just before the storm at The Seawall, Goldcliff captured by Nicole Abraham
Bright: Rogerstone during the storm taken by Richard Osés
City: The storm over Newport by Craig J Lewis
Strike: Steven Bryant was watching the storm over Cwmbran
Sky: Rhys James said this was his best shot of the night. It was taken in Pontllanfraith looking towards Bargoed