FOLLOWING yesterday’s thunderstorms around Gwent, the air has cleared but it is still quite humid.
While temperatures have dropped to more manageable levels, there is a chance of further thunderstorms within the next 24 hours – with most hitting Gwent around midnight tonight.
Here we provide a 24-hour forecast for weather across Gwent.
Newport
12pm: light shower with max temperature of 20C
1pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C
2pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C
3pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C
4pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C
5pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C
6pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 23C
7pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C
8pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C
9pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C
10pm: light rain with max temperature of 22C
11pm: light shower with max temperate of 21C
Midnight: thunder with max temperature of 21C
1am: thunder with max temperature of 20C
2am: light rain with max temperature of 20C
3am: cloudy with max temperature of 19C
4am: overcast with max temperature of 19C
5am: overcast with max temperature of 18C
6am: overcast with max temperature of 18C
7am: light rain with max temperature of 18C
8am: overcast with max temperature of 18C
9am: overcast with max temperature of 18C
10am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C
11am: overcast with max temperature of 19C
12pm: overcast with max temperature of 19C
Caerphilly
12pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C
1pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C
2pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C
3pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C
4pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C
5pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C
6pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C
7pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C
8pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 22C
9pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C
10pm: light rain with max temperature of 21C
11pm: light shower with max temperate of 21C
Midnight: light rain with max temperature of 21C
1am: thunder with max temperature of 20C
2am: light shower with max temperature of 20C
3am: cloudy with max temperature of 19C
4am: cloudy with max temperature of 19C
5am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C
6am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C
7am: light rain with max temperature of 18C
8am: light rain with max temperature of 18C
9am: overcast with max temperature of 18C
10am: overcast with max temperature of 18C
11am: overcast with max temperature of 19C
12pm: overcast with max temperature of 19C
Monmouthshire
12pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C
1pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C
2pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C
3pm: thunder with max temperature of 23C
4pm: thunder with max temperature of 23C
5pm: light rain with max temperature of 23C
6pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C
7pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 23C
8pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C
9pm: light rain with max temperature of 21C
10pm: light rain with max temperature of 21C
11pm: thunder with max temperate of 21C
Midnight: thunder with max temperature of 21C
1am: light shower with max temperature of 20C
2am: light rain with max temperature of 19C
3am: cloudy with max temperature of 19C
4am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C
5am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C
6am: overcast with max temperature of 18C
7am: light rain with max temperature of 18C
8am: overcast with max temperature of 18C
9am: overcast with max temperature of 18C
10am: overcast with max temperature of 18C
11am: overcast with max temperature of 19C
12pm: overcast with max temperature of 20C
Torfaen
12pm: heavy rain with max temperature of 20C
1pm: cloudy with max temperature of 20C
2pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C
3pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C
4pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C
5pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C
6pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 22C
7pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 22C
8pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C
9pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C
10pm: light rain with max temperature of 21C
11pm: light rain with max temperate of 20C
Midnight: thunder with max temperature of 20C
1am: thunder with max temperature of 19C
2am: light shower with max temperature of 19C
3am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C
4am: overcast with max temperature of 17C
5am: cloudy with max temperature of 17C
6am: overcast with max temperature of 17C
7am: drizzle with max temperature of 17C
8am: light rain with max temperature of 17C
9am: cloudy with max temperature of 17C
10am: overcast with max temperature of 17C
11am: overcast with max temperature of 18C
12pm: light rain with max temperature of 18C
Blaenau Gwent
12pm: light rain with max temperature of 19C
1pm: cloudy with max temperature of 20C
2pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C
3pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C
4pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C
5pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C
6pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C
7pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C
8pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C
9pm: cloudy with max temperature of 20C
10pm: light rain with max temperature of 20C
11pm: light rain with max temperate of 20C
Midnight: thunder with max temperature of 20C
1am: thunder with max temperature of 19C
2am: light rain with max temperature of 18C
3am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C
4am: cloudy with max temperature of 17C
5am: foggy with max temperature of 17C
6am: foggy with max temperature of 16C
7am: drizzle with max temperature of 16C
8am: drizzle with max temperature of 16C
9am: cloudy with max temperature of 17C
10am: cloudy with max temperature of 17C
11am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C
12pm: cloudy with max temperature of 18C