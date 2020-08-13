FOLLOWING yesterday’s thunderstorms around Gwent, the air has cleared but it is still quite humid.

While temperatures have dropped to more manageable levels, there is a chance of further thunderstorms within the next 24 hours – with most hitting Gwent around midnight tonight.

Here we provide a 24-hour forecast for weather across Gwent.

Newport

12pm: light shower with max temperature of 20C

1pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C

2pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C

3pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C

4pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C

5pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C

6pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 23C

7pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C

8pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C

9pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C

10pm: light rain with max temperature of 22C

11pm: light shower with max temperate of 21C

Midnight: thunder with max temperature of 21C

1am: thunder with max temperature of 20C

2am: light rain with max temperature of 20C

3am: cloudy with max temperature of 19C

4am: overcast with max temperature of 19C

5am: overcast with max temperature of 18C

6am: overcast with max temperature of 18C

7am: light rain with max temperature of 18C

8am: overcast with max temperature of 18C

9am: overcast with max temperature of 18C

10am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C

11am: overcast with max temperature of 19C

12pm: overcast with max temperature of 19C

Caerphilly

12pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C

1pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C

2pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C

3pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C

4pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C

5pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C

6pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C

7pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C

8pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 22C

9pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C

10pm: light rain with max temperature of 21C

11pm: light shower with max temperate of 21C

Midnight: light rain with max temperature of 21C

1am: thunder with max temperature of 20C

2am: light shower with max temperature of 20C

3am: cloudy with max temperature of 19C

4am: cloudy with max temperature of 19C

5am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C

6am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C

7am: light rain with max temperature of 18C

8am: light rain with max temperature of 18C

9am: overcast with max temperature of 18C

10am: overcast with max temperature of 18C

11am: overcast with max temperature of 19C

12pm: overcast with max temperature of 19C

Monmouthshire

12pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C

1pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C

2pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C

3pm: thunder with max temperature of 23C

4pm: thunder with max temperature of 23C

5pm: light rain with max temperature of 23C

6pm: cloudy with max temperature of 23C

7pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 23C

8pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C

9pm: light rain with max temperature of 21C

10pm: light rain with max temperature of 21C

11pm: thunder with max temperate of 21C

Midnight: thunder with max temperature of 21C

1am: light shower with max temperature of 20C

2am: light rain with max temperature of 19C

3am: cloudy with max temperature of 19C

4am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C

5am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C

6am: overcast with max temperature of 18C

7am: light rain with max temperature of 18C

8am: overcast with max temperature of 18C

9am: overcast with max temperature of 18C

10am: overcast with max temperature of 18C

11am: overcast with max temperature of 19C

12pm: overcast with max temperature of 20C

Torfaen

12pm: heavy rain with max temperature of 20C

1pm: cloudy with max temperature of 20C

2pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C

3pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C

4pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C

5pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C

6pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 22C

7pm: sunny intervals with max temperature of 22C

8pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C

9pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C

10pm: light rain with max temperature of 21C

11pm: light rain with max temperate of 20C

Midnight: thunder with max temperature of 20C

1am: thunder with max temperature of 19C

2am: light shower with max temperature of 19C

3am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C

4am: overcast with max temperature of 17C

5am: cloudy with max temperature of 17C

6am: overcast with max temperature of 17C

7am: drizzle with max temperature of 17C

8am: light rain with max temperature of 17C

9am: cloudy with max temperature of 17C

10am: overcast with max temperature of 17C

11am: overcast with max temperature of 18C

12pm: light rain with max temperature of 18C

Blaenau Gwent

12pm: light rain with max temperature of 19C

1pm: cloudy with max temperature of 20C

2pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C

3pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C

4pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C

5pm: cloudy with max temperature of 22C

6pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C

7pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C

8pm: cloudy with max temperature of 21C

9pm: cloudy with max temperature of 20C

10pm: light rain with max temperature of 20C

11pm: light rain with max temperate of 20C

Midnight: thunder with max temperature of 20C

1am: thunder with max temperature of 19C

2am: light rain with max temperature of 18C

3am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C

4am: cloudy with max temperature of 17C

5am: foggy with max temperature of 17C

6am: foggy with max temperature of 16C

7am: drizzle with max temperature of 16C

8am: drizzle with max temperature of 16C

9am: cloudy with max temperature of 17C

10am: cloudy with max temperature of 17C

11am: cloudy with max temperature of 18C

12pm: cloudy with max temperature of 18C