YESTERDAY was the busiest day of the year for the Welsh Ambulance Service - second only to New Year's Day.

The service received 1,495 calls yesterday - second only to January 1, when it was called to 1,593.

The trust has put this down to the hot weather - and has appealed to those celebrating their A-level results today to do so responsibly.

Director of operations Lee Brooks said: “Our plea today and every day is to use 999 responsibly so that we can be there for those who need us most, especially on this A-level results day, when students will no doubt be celebrating with their mates.”

Mr Brooks continued: “Contrary to popular belief, demand on our ambulance service actually fell during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it’s fair to say that normal business has resumed with regards to demand.

“Yesterday was our busiest day of 2020 so far after New Year’s Day and the hot weather no doubt played a part in that.

“In high temperatures, more people call 999 with breathing difficulties and chest pain or because they feel faint and dizzy, but it can also make people’s pre-existing conditions, like asthma or hay fever, worse.

“This sunshine also draws a large crowd to our beaches and rivers, where accidents and mishaps in the water can occur.

“Through all of this, our crews show up and deliver the best possible care for those who need us, often in full PPE.”

If you are ill and unsure what to do, visit 111.wales.nhs.uk for advice and information or to test your symptoms.

Alternatively, visit a pharmacy, your GP or a Minor Injures Unit.

You can also call 111 to speak to a Nurse Advisor, or 0845 46 47 if 111 is not yet available in your area.

In an emergency always dial 999.