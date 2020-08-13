A FURTHER 15 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Wales, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW).

Two of the new confirmed cases have been reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, covering Gwent.

One of the new coronavirus cases is in the Caerphilly local authority area (746 total cases) and the other is in Newport (886 total cases).

No new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours in Blaenau Gwent (375 total cases), Monmouthshire (386 total cases), or Torfaen (362 total cases).

No new deaths have been reported in the Gwent area. The region's death toll from Covid-19 stands at 275 people.

Nationally, the 15 new Welsh cases have been reported in the following health board areas: Betsi Cadwaldr UHB (five new cases); Cardiff and Vale UHB (three new cases); Aneurin Bevan UHB and Hywel Dda UHB (two new cases each); and Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB and Powys Teaching HB (one new case each).

One new case has not been attributed to a health board area.

No new Covid-19 deaths have been reported to PHW in the past 24 hours. The total death toll from the virus in Wales stands at 1,586 people.

This PHW figure only includes deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Across Wales, 4,272 tests for the virus were carried out yesterday, and the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Wales stands at 17,499.

Giri Shankar, PHW incident director for the Covid-19 outbreak, urged A-level students to continue following the public health rules and advice as they celebrated their results.

“Public Health Wales congratulates students who are receiving their A Level results today, and would ask them to celebrate safely, observing social distancing measures, to prevent the spread of Covid-19," Dr Shankar said.