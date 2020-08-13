THERE was relief and delight at Coleg Gwent’s Crosskeys campus on Thursday morning as students received their A-level results after months of waiting.

The college achieved its best ever results at A*- C and A* and A across its Crosskeys and Blaenau Gwent campuses.

Across the college, 913 A/As-level results were received, with 76 per cent of these achieving A*- C grades.

Students at Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone achieved a 98 per cent overall pass rate in grades A*- E, while those at Crosskeys campus also celebrated with a 97 per cent rate.

Among those celebrating was Sophie Long who achieved three A*s – in English literature, history and law and an A at Welsh Baccalaureate – to earn a place to study English at University of Cambridge.

The 18-year-old, from Argoed, said she felt “very relieved after lots of waiting and not knowing”.

“Not having to work for this long towards your exams is very strange and to think it all ended one random Wednesday was quite strange,” she said.

But she supported the system of awarding results based on predicted grades and other criteria as she said this reflected the work of students throughout the year.

Sophie said she is “very excited” to be going to Cambridge and hopes to go on to postgraduate education in the future.

Emily Curtis-Jones was also celebrating after getting an A and three Bs for a place at University of Leicester to study medical biochemistry, with aspirations of becoming a paediatric doctor.

The Blackwood teenager said it was a relief to get the results after trying to predict what she had achieved.

“I was trying to be pessimistic to not get myself too wound up,” she said.

“I kind of predicted my results right. It was a relief to get them this morning because we have been waiting four or five months and it was really stressful.”

Ian Millward, director of faculty at Coleg Gwent, said the results were “some of the strongest we have ever had”.

“In many ways there is a lot to celebrate this year,” Mr Millward said.

“The achievements of the staff in working through this very difficult process and the achievements of the learners in coping with it.

“Despite very difficult times, I think it’s a tribute to the Dunkirk spirit and the achievements of the learners.”