THE great-nephew of NHS founder Aneurin Bevan is following in his footsteps by studying medicine.
Coleg Gwent student Dylan Bevan has said he is “over the moon” after achieving two A*s and two As to earn a place at Cardiff University to study medicine.
The 18-year-old from Oakdale has been working towards going to the university for more than five years, with a long-term ambition of becoming a surgeon.
“I was quite confident but also quite nervous because this system has never been done before and nobody knew how it was going to pan out,” he said.
The former Newbridge School student is planning a socially distanced celebration.
