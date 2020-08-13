A YEAR 12 student from Cwmbran has raised concerns over the way grades were awarded this year, and warned it could lead to many not being able to pursue careers they have worked hard towards.

Megan Grace, 17, a Crosskeys College student from Llantarnam, said that, despite working at an A-grade standard all year, she was awarded two As and two Bs as her final AS-level grades.

This, she said, will make it much more difficult for her to be accepted into medical school.

"I have put in so much effort in to the things I can control, and to fall down on something out of my control is devastating," she said.

"I feel sorry for so many people that are in this position, as it is not our fault.

"For those who don't fit the norm of their school or their postcode, which is a lot of people, these grades are not reflective of their ability."

"I don't have any issue with the college," she added. "It is completely out of their control."

In an open letter to the Welsh Government, Megan called for this year's grading system to be reconsidered.

"The current Covid-19 climate has been increasingly difficult for students across the country, yet to have our futures dictated by an algorithm is perhaps the greatest tragedy of all," she said

"For this algorithm to determine futures based on postcode is cruel. We are individuals, not statistics.

"As someone who is an advocate for hard work, and surpassing class boundaries, coming from a mining family in the South Wales valleys, and then achieving 10A*s at GCSE, the enforcement of this grading system diminishes any sense of ambition those of us less privileged may have, and is nothing but outdated.

"I both urge and beg you to reconsider the national grading system this year. It is not the fault of the students.

"My grades do not fit the average, so why should I be generalised? This is the same for thousands of students nationally.

"Today I achieved two As and two Bs at AS-level despite obtaining full marks in all the subjects I am taking for A level at GCSE, and consistently working at an A-grade standard.

"My aspirations for medical school have been shattered.

"I urge you to follow Scotland’s lead, as future voters this will play so heavily on our minds, on the minds of our families, in a time where there is such strain , and a sense in unity and care is so needed."

Megan added that although employers may not even look at A-level or AS-level grades, these still can prevent students from being able to pursue their chosen career - be it not get in to the university they wanted, or not having the grades to get on to the course needed for that career.

"Exams grades are not everything," she said. "We are constantly reminded of this every year on results day, but the grades we obtain do define the opportunities we get, and these opportunities shape us as people.

"So many of us have been stripped of these opportunities today for reasons beyond their control."

She added she is planning to appeal her grades.