IT WAS a day of mixed emotions in Torfaen as year 12 and 13 students found out their A-level and AS-level results.

With exams being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, pupils have been given grades calculated based on factors such as previous grades and what teachers would expect them to achieve at the end of the course if they had sat the exams.

And on just the day before results day, education minister Kirsty Williams made a last-minute change to the rules for this year's exam results, saying she would "guarantee" that students would not receive an A-level grade lower than they achieved for their corresponding AS-level results.

But, despite the confusion around the day, many pupil's were celebrating their results.

St Alban's RC High School saw 98 per cent of pupils achieve the level three threshold (equivalent to two A*-E A-levels) and a 100 per cent pass rate on vocational courses.

Headteacher Stephen Lord was delighted with his students' results, but added they would be appealing some of the grades given.

"We are rightly proud of our amazing students and the staff who have worked tirelessly throughout their time at St Alban’s to achieve excellent results again this year," he said.

"There are many stories of individuals who through perseverance and determination achieved the grades required and earned a place at university of their choice or employment. These achievements would not happen without the support of their families who work closely with the school supporting their children.

"Despite the successes, there are a number of appeals that will shall be submitting as the results are lower than the AS grades from last year and do not reflect the professional predictions from staff."

Pupils at Croesyceiliog School were also celebrating.

Friends Nia and Hannah were going on to study Law at Birmingham University and complete a Police Apprenticeship respectively.

Jordan and Evan who will both study Civil Engineering at Swansea, Tom who will start an Engineering Apprenticeship, Jack will study Geography at Swansea and Will is going to Cardiff next year to study Accountancy

And Rhian, Maia and Alex were also celebrating their results. Rhian is now going to study medicine at Plymouth, Maia is going to study Religion and Philosophy at Cardiff and Alex is going to study Jazz at the Royal Welsh Conservatoire.

But others have raised concerns around how the grading system has affected them.

Megan Grace, 17, from Llantarnam, said the system was potentially closing doors on some pupils' futures without them having any control over it.

Miss Grace said that despite working at an A-grade standard all year, she was awarded two As and two Bs as her final AS grades.

This, she said, will make it much more difficult for her to be accepted into medical school.

"I both urge and beg you to reconsider the national grading system this year," she said. "It is not the fault of the students.

"My grades do not fit the average, so why should I be generalised? This is the same for thousands of students nationally.

"Today I achieved two As and two Bs at AS-level despite obtaining full marks in all the subjects I am taking for A level at GCSE, and consistently working at an A-grade standard.

"My aspirations for medical school have been shattered."

Coleg Gwent student Abbie Cooper, 17, also raised concerns over the grading system.

She said her predicted grades were B-B-B - but when she opened her results this morning found she had got Ds in politics and psychology and a U in biology.

“Last year I couldn’t attend college a lot due to anxiety and mental health issues but any time I did a mock or a piece of work I’d still get a D, a C or a B," she said.

"The Ds that I did get had been improved to a B and a C at the end of the year, and my predicted at the end of the year was a B-B-B.

“I thought I’d pretty much secured at least a C, but I checked my results this morning and it said U-D-D.

“It kind of feels like they just got a number generator or a letter generator and given you a grade based on that.

“It sucks because I need these to apply for university next year because these are my predicteds for university. How can I go anywhere with these?”