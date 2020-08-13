STUDENTS at Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone (BGLZ) received their A-level results this morning, with 98 per cent pass rate in grades A* to E.

BGLZ is the only sixth form in the county borough and forms part of Coleg Gwent, which has five campuses.

The college had an overall pass rate of A-levels across both the BGLZ and its Crosskeys campus of 98 per cent of grades A* to C, which is their best ever.

Across both campuses, 913 A-level and AS-level results were received today, with 76 per cent achieving A* to C grades.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic brought a change in the way this year’s cohort received their results. Most received an email with their grades, while a select few were invited to the campus to collect their results.

Among them is Alicia Powell, who is the first learner from BGLZ to ever secure a place at Cambridge University to study English Literature.

Alicia received an A* and three As in her A-levels.

She said: “I’m so happy with my results and can’t wait to go to Cambridge.

“The best thing about Coleg Gwent has been the opportunity for individual learning as it has prepared me for my next step after college.”

Despite struggling with mental health issues during her A-levels, Nikita Davidson from Ebbw Vale received two As and a B.

Nikita will be studying History at university in September and has credited the college’s teaching for helping her get there.

“I don’t think I would be the person I am today if it wasn’t for such brilliant teaching and excellent support – they truly went above a beyond,” she said.

Also from Ebbw Vale is Mackenzie Morgan who is off to the University of Exeter in September after receiving three As in her A-levels.

Katie Stokes from Abertillery achieved two A*s and an A in her A-levels, despite having already secured an unconditional offer at Swansea University to study Mathematics.

Hannah James of Ebbw Vale is off to St Andrew's University in September to study an integrated master’s degree in mathematics.

She said: “Studying at Coleg Gwent has provided me with the opportunity to develop my independent study skills and confidence which will be essential in my future prospects as a university student and a future employee.”