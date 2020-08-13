STUDENTS across Caerphilly county borough have been celebrating getting their A-level results today.

With schools and colleges closed for the past few months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, action was taken to ensure that grades would still be received – despite no exams being taken.

Cllr Barbara Jones, Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet member for education and achievement said: “This has been a particularly difficult year for our learners and I’d like to congratulate them not only on the results they’re receiving today, but also on how they have adapted to overcome recent challenges.

“Today is a time to celebrate, as each individual success comes as a result of many years’ hard work and commitment. As well as congratulating out learners, thanks should also be given to staff and parents; their support is key in helping our young people realise their potential.

“Despite the current uncertainties, this is a time for our young people to focus on the future and plan their next steps, whether into employment or further education.”

Caerphilly’s director for education and corporate services, Richard Edmunds, said: “I’d like to add my congratulations to learners across the county borough on today’s results and the platform they provide for our learners to make the next step on their respective journeys.

“To see the commitment and dedication from both staff and students during these unprecedented times has been inspiring and demonstrates ‘Team Caerphilly’ at its finest – well done everyone.”