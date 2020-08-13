STUDENTS across Newport received their A-level results on Thursday morning after months of uncertainty following the cancellation of exams.

Grades were based on predicted results and other criteria after exams were cancelled and schools closed due to coronavirus this year.

But for most students at St Julian’s School, their concerns were put aside as they discovered their hard work had resulted in a place at university.

Among those celebrating was Arwel Davies who achieved an A*, A and B to earn a place at University of Bristol to study law.

Arwel said he was “so happy” and “can’t wait to start” at university.

Arwel Davies

Robert Leonard achieved two A*s and an A to be accepted at University of Bath to study maths.

Robert Leonard

Headteacher, Dean Curtis, said: “It was lovely to see so many smiling faces as students gained confirmation from universities.

“We wish them well for the future and every success in their chosen career path.”

Students at Bassaleg School also celebrated a strong set of results.

Headteacher, Victoria Lambe, praised “every single one of our fantastic students” on their results.

“In the most extraordinary of circumstances, all of our students should feel incredibly proud of their considerable achievements,” Ms Lambe said.

A total of 94 per cent of Year 13 pupils achieved three A-level equivalents between A* and E.

There were also a higher percentage of A and A* grades awarded at Year 13 than ever before – and fewer E and U grades.

Meanwhile headteacher at Newport High School, Gill Lee, congratulated students receiving their results.

“This has been, without doubt, one of the most difficult years to be studying for such important qualifications and I am proud of the way you have risen to this challenge,” Mrs Lee said.

“It is wonderful that so many of our students are going on to study at university but we are proud of all of our students, not just for their academic achievements but because they are leaving us as well rounded, kind, compassionate and capable young people, ready to make a positive contribution to society.”

Rougemont School also celebrated “another year of outstanding A-level results”.

Angharad Clements, of Maindee, Newport, achieved two A*s and an A to earn a place at University of Exeter to study medicine.

Angharad Clements

“I did not know which way it was going to go with so much uncertainty,” Angharad said.

“When I got the results this morning it was like a massive weight lifted.”

Joining her to study medicine at Exeter will be Phillipa Gibbons who achieved three A*s and Amaya Jayamanne who received an A* and two As.

Rob Carnevale, headmaster, said: “It may not have been the typical results day we all envisaged but the hard work and dedication of our pupils and teachers over the past two years has resulted in a superb set of results and show, yet again, why Rougemont is ranked as one the highest performing schools in Wales.”

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, congratulated students on their results.

“This has been a challenging year for our A-level and AS-level pupils, one that we hope will never have to be repeated,” Cllr Mudd said.

“I would like to wish all of our pupils the very best of luck as they take their next steps, whether they are moving into work, other training opportunities or remaining in education.”

Cllr Gail Giles, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “Today’s results are under exceptional circumstances and I also wish all our young people every success.

“For those who may have not have received the results they wanted, I would urge them to speak to their teachers and parents about the many options and opportunities that will be available to them.”