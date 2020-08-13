FORMER BBC Radio 2 presenter Simon Mayo is set to join Greatest Hits Radio for a new weekend show.

The announcement comes as the radio station, which celebrates the greatest songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s, is set to be rolled out across dozens of FM stations and on local DAB digital radio multiplexes across the UK from the start of September.

What show will Simon present on Greatest Hits Radio?

‘The Album Show with Simon Mayo’ will be a three-hour showcase dedicated to the albums that shaped a generation.

Listeners can expect all the iconic tracks and rediscover the musical gems that provided the musical backdrop to three decades.

The show will also include features that explore listeners’ record collections, celebrating the good times and great memories they represent, along with a weekly Classic Album Countdown.

Kicking off with one of Simon’s favourite artists, Bruce Springsteen, the inaugural show will pay homage to The Boss.

Diving into the back catalogue of the Jersey Shore native, you can relive musical moments from albums including ’75 epic ‘Born To Run’, which gave Springsteen worldwide acclaim and turned the title track into a timeless anthem, and the iconic ‘Born in the USA’ whose artwork graced countless bedroom walls and featured hit after hit including ‘Glory Days’, ‘Dancing in the Dark’ and ‘Cover Me’.

The broadcasting legend and Radio 2 favourite Simon, also helped launch new classical entertainment station, Scala Radio last year and presents its weekday morning show from 10am.

What has Simon Mayo said about his new show on Greatest Hits Radio?

Simon said: “Three hours of great album music will be a Sunday treat for me.

"I hope it will reconnect you to a time when your album collection was THE most important thing in your life.

"It said who you were. By the time we come off-air, you’ll want to listen to them all again.

"Insert that CD. Put the needle on the record. Press play on your cassette player. This will be fun!"

What have bosses at Greatest Hits Radio said?

Content Director for the Greatest Hits Radio Network, Andy Ashton said:“It’s incredibly exciting that Simon is joining our already world class line-up as the network expands across the UK.

"Greatest Hits Radio is all about the music and the good times they represent, and we can’t wait to hear Simon sharing his passion for albums and all the greatest hits they hold.

"Simon has long been a major player in the industry, becoming one of the UK’s most-loved and trusted broadcasters, and we know he’ll be firmly at home on Greatest Hits Radio."

Which presenters are on Greatest Hits Radio?

Simon will be joining former BBC colleagues and fellow radio legends Mark Goodier, Andy Crane, Paul Gambaccini, Pat Sharp and Janice Long on the station, all knowledgeable presenters who share a passion for the biggest songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Greatest Hits Radio promises nothing but the very best music from the biggest artists across three decades, including Blondie, Queen, George Michael, Madonna, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Elton John and Whitney Houston.

When will Simon's new show start and what time will it be on?

Simon will join Greatest Hits Radio in September, with The Album Show debuting across the UK on Sunday, September 6, between 1pm and 4pm.

How can I listen to Greatest Hits Radio?

Greatest Hits Radio is available on DAB digital radio, online, on mobile devices, smart speakers and from September will be available on FM in even more areas across the country.

For more information visit greatesthitsradio.co.uk.