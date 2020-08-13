HOLIDAY firms Jet2 and TUI have shared their own updates on trips to destinations such as Spain, Cyprus, Portugal and Morocco.

Here's a round-up of what each company has said.

What have Jet2 said?

In a customer update at 12pm on Thursday, August 13, Jet2 said: "In line with FCO travel advice, we are consistantly reviewing our flights and holidays programme.

"Our programme is constantly being reviewed, so some additional changes may occur.

"Where this is the case we will contact customers directly to discuss options. We will be in touch as soon as possible, so we urge affected customers not to contact us.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding at this time."

Here are the planned restart dates for Jet2 and Jet2holidays customers:

Cyprus - Monday, August 17

Balearic Islands, Spain - Sunday, August 23

Canary Islands, Spain - Sunday, August 23

Mainland Spain - Monday, August 24

What is the latest for TUI and First Choice customers?

As both Spain and Portugal are still on the UK government’s travel ban list, due to the high number of coronavirus cases in those countries, TUI has extended the length of its cancellations.

Flights to both countries were initially cancelled until Monday, August 17 - but this has now been pushed back a further two weeks.

Here are the planned restart dates for TUI and First Choice customers:

Mainland Spain - Saturday, August 29

Portugal - Saturday, August 29

Balearic Islands, Spain - Monday, August 24

Canary Islands, Spain - Monday, August 24

Cyprus - Monday, August 24

Morocco - Saturday, September 12

Depending on the travel advice, cancellations to these countries could be extended again.

Any travellers who are entering Cyprus from the UK must have a negative coronavirus test, which should be taken no more than 72 hours before travelling.

Can I cancel my booking with TUI and First Choice?

Customers who have booked holidays with TUI and First Choice between August 23 and 31 which have not yet been cancelled are able to amend them free of charge, with a £500 incentive, or cancel for a full refund.

In a statement, TUI said: "All affected customers will be able to amend their holiday for free and receive a booking incentive or cancel and receive a full cash refund.

"We know this is very disappointing for those looking forward to their well-deserved break. The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is always our highest priority."

TUI is also offering to cover all medical expenses and repatriation costs for UK holidaymakers who test positive for coronavirus while abroad.

The tour operator will pay for any tests and health treatments, as well as any extended hotel stays enforced due to the virus.

The announcement is part of the holiday company's Holiday Promise, which will only sell holidays without strict restrictions and changes for tourists.