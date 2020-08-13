AFTER the release of this year’s A-level results for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, many students will be pondering their futures.

The disruption caused to the exam process by the coronavirus pandemic has lead to much uncertainty across the education system.

Here is a breakdown of how this year’s results played out and what next steps students can consider:

What were results like this year?

According to the official data for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, there were some record results.

The proportion of entries awarded an A grade or higher rose to an all-time high of 27.9 per cent, up by 2.4 points on last year.

Another record was seen in the overall pass rate (grades A* to E) which hit 98.3 per cent, up from 97.6 per cent.

But was it all good news for students?

No, thousands saw their results downgraded by a new moderation process introduced after the Covid-19 crisis caused exams to be cancelled.

Pupils received a calculated grade based on teachers submitting predicted marks alongside a rank order of students.

How have people reacted?

The Association of School and College Leaders said it was very concerned about the “volatility” in results.

General secretary Geoff Barton said he had heard “heartbreaking” accounts from schools about grades being pulled down in an “utterly unfair and unfathomable” way.

One school head said she was “quite incensed” that some students would not now be able to go to the university of their choice after results were moderated down by as much as two grades.

How do appeals work?

In England, Northern Ireland and Wales, pupils can ask their school or college to check if an administrative error was made when they submitted their grade – and they can ask them to pursue an appeal if this happened.

But individual students cannot directly challenge their grades to the exam boards – it needs to be done by a school or college on their behalf.

The exception is in Wales where private candidates can make direct appeals to the exam board.

Schools and colleges can also appeal if they believe they made an error when submitting a grade, or if it believes an exam board made a mistake.

Are there differences between nations?

In Scotland this week, protests by pupils resulted in the SNP government allowing results estimated by teachers to be accepted, after thousands of Higher marks were downgraded.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has ruled out making a similar U-turn in England.

In Wales, a different model is used to Scotland, with nearly half of a pupil’s final mark based on AS-levels completed last year.

The Welsh Government has expressed confidence that grades will be “robust” despite concerns that its model would mean pupils at schools which had historically not performed as well would be unfairly penalised.

In Northern Ireland, results are based on teachers’ predictions and statistical modelling.

Its exams body, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment, said students will have a broader scope to appeal against A-level and GCSE grades.

How do mock results come into play?

It is not yet fully clear.

How will exams work later this year?

The government has said it will provide a support package to help schools cover the costs of running new exams in the autumn.

This includes booking venues, hiring invigilators and paying for exam fees if they exceed rebates given this summer.

Much will depend on how the pandemic plays out and whether further restrictions on social distancing or a re-tightened lockdown again affect exam plans.

How is this affecting university applications?

According to figures from university admissions service Ucas, more students have been accepted on UK degree courses this year.

A total of 358,860 applicants have been accepted – a 2.9 per cent rise compared with 2019.

Out of these, 316,730 were accepted on their first choice, up 2.7 per cent on the same point last year.

Ministers had urged universities to adopt a “flexible” approach to assessing applications, with institutions told to hold places for students pending the outcome of any appeal.

But exam boards will have less than four weeks to process appeals, with a Ucas deadline of September 7 for applicants to meet their academic offer conditions.

What about clearing?

So far, 7,600 people have found places through clearing this year.

Mr Williamson said a “late clearing process” is expected to be available for pupils taking A-level exams in the autumn.

He said discussions were being held with the university sector so students can possibly start university in January, rather than the usual September/October time.