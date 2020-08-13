QUALIFICATIONS Wales has laid out the appeals process for any A-level students in Wales who want to challenge the grades they received today.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of this year's exams, students were instead given predicted grades by their teachers.

But last week, regulatory body Qualifications Wales (QW) said those teachers' grades had been too generous and were inconsistent between different schools, prompting the use of a computer algorithm to downgrade around 40 per cent of today's A-level results.

A safety net was launched by education minister Kirsty Williams, who said yesterday no A-level student would receive a final grade lower than the corresponding AS-level they had achieved previously.

As reported by the Argus today, students and headteachers believe this has not gone far enough and has put this year's A-level students at a disadvantage.

If you want to appeal the grades you received today, here's how the process works:

Students must ask their school or college to appeal on their behalf to Welsh examinations board WJEC. Students can also ask their school/college if they made a mistake submitting the data.

The grounds for an appeal are limited to: WJEC using the wrong data to calculate a grade; a mistake in allocating the grades generated by the computer algorithm; or a procedural failing on the part of WJEC.

The deadline for an initial review of a grade is Thursday, September 17.

WJEC will review the appeal (which could take up to 42 days) and sent the outcome to the student's school or college – either changing the grade or refusing the initial appeal.

If an initial appeal is refused, students can request (via their school/college) an independent review – this must be done within 14 days of the outcome.

Again this independent review could take 42 days, and the outcome will be sent to the student's school or college.

Students who do not agree with the outcome of the independent review will be informed of the regulatory board's EPRS (exam procedure review service) appeal process.

Students are also able to re-sit an exam at the next opportunity.