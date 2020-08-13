This month marks a full year since I appointed Pam Kelly as the Chief Constable of Gwent Police.

It has been an eventful year marked by several major events: from the flooding Gwent experienced in early 2020, the outbreak of Covid-19 and policing demands caused by many months of lockdown, and the protests and community concern following the death of George Floyd in America.

Even now, as we begin to return to some sort of normality, the threat of a second spike of coronavirus is looming.

All of these issues have required great leadership. I am continually impressed with the way Chief Constable Kelly has responded to the demands of the last year and her commitment to ensuring the best possible service for the people of Gwent has been evident throughout.

She is driving a culture change within Gwent Police and is ably served by a strong chief officer team. Together they are focussing on protecting and reassuring our communities.

I would like to thank Chief Constable Kelly for all her work over the last year and I am looking forward to working with her for many years to come.

August also marks a sadder anniversary. It is now one year since PC Andrew Harper, of Thames Valley Police, was tragically killed in the line of duty.

PC Harper’s death is a powerful reminder of the dangers police officers, and all of our emergency service workers, can face every day as they protect our communities.

It was just a few months ago here in Gwent that one of our own officers was stabbed during an altercation and I would like to take this opportunity to again thank our police officers, emergency service workers and, of course, their families, for all they do.

I am delighted that some of our funded projects have been able to start their work with children and young people again now that the Welsh Government has eased the social distancing restrictions for children.

Children from Maindee in Newport recently spent an afternoon practising their boxing skills with the gold medal winning boxer Sean McGoldrick, while others have been enjoying football, basketball and even a spot of fishing.

These sessions are run by Newport Live Positive Futures which receives funding from my office in order to provide sports and other positive activities to children who are at risk from becoming involved in crime and antisocial behaviour.

Many of the children they are working with have not been outdoors for months, while others have lacked any adult supervision at all. These sessions are a huge benefit to their physical and mental health, and by recognising and dealing with vulnerability at an early age we are helping to keep children away from crime and exploitation, and to keep our communities safe.