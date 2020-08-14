NEWPORT will host the Conservative Party spring conference in 2021.
Up to 8,000 people are expected to attend the event at the Celtic Manor Resort, the party said.
“I’m delighted to announce that we’ll be coming to Newport for the Conservative Party spring conference next year," Conservative Party co-chairman Amanda Milling said.
“Spring conference will bring together Conservative supporters from across the country in a key election year for Wales."
The next Welsh Parliament election is due to be held on May 6, when voters across Wales will go to the polls to choose the nation's 60 Members of the Senedd.
The Conservatives' spring conference will coincide with the party's Welsh conference and involve speeches and events.
Ms Milling, who is also the MP for Cannock Chase (in Staffordshire), used the conference announcement to talk up her party's platform ahead of next year's Senedd election.
Newport was chosen to host the conference because the city "and the whole of Wales play key parts in our plan to level up across the whole United Kingdom," she said.