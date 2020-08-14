A TEENAGE drug dealer who broke a student’s jaw in two places with one punch during a three-month crime spree is behind bars.

Kane Bray, 19, of Somerton Park, Newport, attacked his victim after he was involved in trafficking heroin and crack cocaine, the latter with a 97 per cent purity.

Prosecutor Gareth James said the defendant sold drugs to undercover police last October near the city’s Steel Wave sculpture.

He was caught dealing heroin to the covert officers as part of Gwent Police’s Operation Solar, set up to combat the class A trade in Newport.

MORE NEWS:

Bray was arrested following a series of early morning raids across the city in June.

He was picked up by police in Newport’s Baneswell district on November 11, 2019, when he was on a pushbike.

Bray was carrying wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth £260 and £240 respectively, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He was released under investigation and went on to attack University of South Wales student Daniel Cummings near Newport bus station on December 13.

Bray and a friend had been “pestering” women for cigarettes at around 1.30am when the victim became involved.

Mr James said: “The defendant hit Mr Cummings with a forceful punch that knocked him to the floor.

“It caused him a double fracture of the jaw. He had to spend two nights in hospital.

“The victim had to undergo surgery and had to have his wisdom teeth removed.

“He said he lost income because he couldn’t go to work and couldn’t eat or sleep.”

Bray pleaded guilty to supplying heroin, possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and causing grievous bodily harm.

Christopher Evans, mitigating, said of the drugs offences: “He was being directed what to do and given the opportunity to earn some money.

“He wasn’t living a lavish lifestyle.”

His barrister also asked the court to take his client’s early guilty pleas into consideration and the absence of any previous convictions.

Judge Richard Williams told Bray of his drugs convictions: “You were a street dealer who played a significant role.”

On the attack upon Mr Cummings, he said: “Your victim suffered considerable pain and discomfort as a result of his injuries.

“After an argument, you pursued him in order to have it out with him.”

Bray was sent to a young offender institution for 30 months concurrently for the two drugs convictions and four months consecutively for GBH.

The combined custodial term was two years and 10 months.