TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular teacher at a Caerphilly school.

Gemma Morgan was a subject leader for technology at Blackwood Comprehensive School and had taught at the school for 23 years. Mrs Morgan died aged 46 on Tuesday, August 4, at the Royal Gwent Hospital after a battle with sepsis.

She leaves husband Simon, daughters Lauren-Grace and Emily and son Ewan.

Jane Wilkie, headteacher at Blackwood Comprehensive School said: “She was a wonderfully warm, caring and respected member of staff who will be greatly missed by us all. It happened very suddenly, and our school community is devastated by her loss.”

Past pupils and parents of pupils have taken to social media to express their sadness after hearing of Mrs Morgan’s death. It is said that Mrs Morgan taught, supported and nurtured her students as if they were her own children and always made them aim for success.

She was also remembered as extremely supportive of her two daughters as dancers, travelling all over the UK to formation and circuit competitions, and would spend a lot of time stoning and sewing dresses. She also actively supported her son with his educational requirements and as a student at WCKA Kickboxing.

Friends of Mrs Morgan’s have begun a fundraising effort to help her family pay for the funeral and in testament to the high regard she was held in, more than £4,000 has been raised in five days – with the total at the time of writing standing at £4,210. https://www.gofundme.com/f/s46d9-gemma-morgan-funeral-funding?fbclid=IwAR0rA3GzHn8-n0lwBmp-4-EthfsNriodBfZaZun8wnfQMMGrgegQPiuZmdA

On the fundraising page, Mrs Morgan was described as ‘Gemma always put her family and friends needs before her own and was always ready to help in any way she possibly could. Gemma was a massive role in many lives, she was the life and soul of the party and life will never be the same without her.

‘She will be greatly missed by family, friends, colleagues, students as her smile, bubbly personality and sense of humour lit up a room.’

If you would like to leave a tribute to Mrs Morgan, you can on this link https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/iLNh7rV6/