EIGHT new houses could be built on land near Meadowside in Cwmbran, after council planners recommended approval.

Outline planning permission has been submitted to Torfaen council for eight houses on a small parcel of land off Meadowside.

Council officers have said that two of the eight houses would need to be affordable. While the site application is only for eight homes, the land can accommodate up to 10, which is the threshold for Section 106 agreements.

MORE NEWS:

A Section 106 agreement is a planning requirement to provide additional facilities for developments that will have a significant impact on the area.

A contribution of £508 per house will be needed for a children’s play area and a contribution of £1,136 per house for adult recreation would also be needed.

A report on the application says: “The site has an unkempt appearance and was subject to an unsuccessful enforcement notice appeal in 2011 requiring the removal of unauthorised storage containers and restoration of the land.”

It is proposed that there will be a mix of two- and three-bedroom, semi-detached and detached homes.

The council has received 10 letters raising concerns or objections over the proposed development.

Loss of privacy and the visual impact of the development is a concern for some local residents.

One objection says: “The development will be overbearing with a complete loss of view of the mountainside.

“The quiet unassuming nature of the area with its semi-rural appearance and fantastic views all these will be thrown into doubt if planning was accepted.”

Concerns have also been raised about an increase in traffic and the lack of off-road parking.

However, the report says each property will benefit from its own individual parking area at the front and side.

The application will be considered by Torfaen’s planning committee on Tuesday (August 18).