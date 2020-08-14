PLANS for an alternative access to a proposed development for 23 homes in Pontypool have been submitted after the county borough council’s planning committee deferred the application.

Concerns were raised by councillors in a May planning meeting over the “dangerous” access on a “race track” bend and the application was eventually deferred so the applicant could consider alternative arrangements.

If approved, the Talywain development would provide 23 homes, which would contain a mixture of one, two and three-bedrooms.

The land off Albert Road on the application site is currently overgrown and two buildings on the site are used as a car repair workshop. The remaining buildings are used for informal storage by private individuals.

In the original application, the access was off the corner of Albert Road and New Road, however councillors had safety concerns.

In the May planning committee Cllr Gwyn Jenkins described the corner as “dangerous”, while Cllr Stuart Ashley said: “I travel by bus down there and it’s like a race track down there.”

In the amended plans the access has been relocated further to the south of Albert Road. The existing access would be closed and used as open space.

Despite these amendments, Pontypool Community Council still raised concerns over the lack of visitor parking on the site and the potential flood risk.

However planning officers have recommended that the application is approved and it will be decided at a planning committee meeting on Tuesday (August 18).