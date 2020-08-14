AFTER the heat of the last few days, today is forecast to be slightly cooler.

While we have seen temperatures top 30C already this week, highs today are expected to only reach about 22C.

However, there is still a yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms.

READ MORE:

Here is the hour by hour weather forecast for Friday, August 14.

Newport:

9am: Heavy rain with maximum temperatures of 17C

10am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 18C

11am: Overcast with maximum temperatures of 18C

Midday: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C

1pm: Overcast with maximum temperatures of 19C

2pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

3pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

4pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

5pm: Light rain with maximum temperatures of 21C

6pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

7pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

8pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

9pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

10pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

11pm: Partly cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

Pontypool:

9am: Heavy rain with maximum temperatures of 17C

10am: Overcast with maximum temperatures of 17C

11am: Overcast with maximum temperatures of 17C

Midday: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 18C

1pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C

2pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C

3pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

4pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

5pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

6pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

7pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

8pm: Light showers with maximum temperatures of 20C

9pm: Partly cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

10pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

11pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C

Monmouth:

9am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 18C

10am: Overcast with maximum temperatures of 18C

11am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 18C

Midday: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C

1pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

2pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

3pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

4pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 22C

5pm: Light rain with maximum temperatures of 22C

6pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 23C

7pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 22C

8pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

9pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

10pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

11pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

Abertillery:

9am: Drizzle with maximum temperatures of 17C

10am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 17C

11am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 17C

Midday: Sunny intervals with maximum temperatures of 18C

1pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C

2pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C

3pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

4pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

5pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

6pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

7pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

8pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

9pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C

10pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C

11pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C

Caerphilly:

9am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 18C

10am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 18C

11am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 18C

Midday: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C

1pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C

2pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

3pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

4pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

5pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C

6pm: Light showers with maximum temperatures of 21C

7pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

8pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

9pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C

10pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C

11pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C