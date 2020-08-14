AFTER the heat of the last few days, today is forecast to be slightly cooler.
While we have seen temperatures top 30C already this week, highs today are expected to only reach about 22C.
However, there is still a yellow weather warning in place for thunderstorms.
Here is the hour by hour weather forecast for Friday, August 14.
Newport:
9am: Heavy rain with maximum temperatures of 17C
10am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 18C
11am: Overcast with maximum temperatures of 18C
Midday: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C
1pm: Overcast with maximum temperatures of 19C
2pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
3pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
4pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
5pm: Light rain with maximum temperatures of 21C
6pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
7pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
8pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
9pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
10pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
11pm: Partly cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
Pontypool:
9am: Heavy rain with maximum temperatures of 17C
10am: Overcast with maximum temperatures of 17C
11am: Overcast with maximum temperatures of 17C
Midday: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 18C
1pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C
2pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C
3pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
4pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
5pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
6pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
7pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
8pm: Light showers with maximum temperatures of 20C
9pm: Partly cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
10pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
11pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C
Monmouth:
9am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 18C
10am: Overcast with maximum temperatures of 18C
11am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 18C
Midday: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C
1pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
2pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
3pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
4pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 22C
5pm: Light rain with maximum temperatures of 22C
6pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 23C
7pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 22C
8pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
9pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
10pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
11pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
Abertillery:
9am: Drizzle with maximum temperatures of 17C
10am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 17C
11am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 17C
Midday: Sunny intervals with maximum temperatures of 18C
1pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C
2pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C
3pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
4pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
5pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
6pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
7pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
8pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
9pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C
10pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C
11pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C
Caerphilly:
9am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 18C
10am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 18C
11am: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 18C
Midday: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C
1pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C
2pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
3pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
4pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
5pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 21C
6pm: Light showers with maximum temperatures of 21C
7pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
8pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
9pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 20C
10pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C
11pm: Cloudy with maximum temperatures of 19C