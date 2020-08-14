NANDO'S have temporarily scrapped delivery and service fees on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the next two weeks.
The news comes as chain revealed that more than 350 restaurants across the UK have now fired up the grills for delivery and online click and collect once more.
When will free delivery be available?
Nando’s free delivery will be available between the following dates:
- August 13 to 16
- August 20 and 23
It will apply to more than 350 restaurants that are currently open for delivery across the UK and Ireland and is applicable only when ordering from Nando’s own website.
It doesn't stop there, as all delivery orders placed via Nando’s website can earn Chilli Points through Nando’s loyalty scheme.
Customers earn one Chilli Point every time they spend £7 or more at Nando’s and three or more Chilli Points.
What safety measures are in place?
Nando’s say their food is being prepared and delivered under strict UK government guidelines, to ensure restaurant teams, delivery riders and customers are safe.
Drivers are being instructed to maintain social distancing when waiting to pick up orders, restaurant staff will hand over food whilst maintaining social distancing, and contactless delivery will be available upon request.
Which branches are offering free delivery?
For a full list of restaurants offering free delivery, head here: https://www.nandos.co.uk/ordering-online.
