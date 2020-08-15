THESE six criminals were recently handed jail sentences for a range of offences, from serious assault to knife crime and downloading indecent images of children to drug dealing.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Jake Kilgannon

Jake Kilgannon, 21, nearly killed his girlfriend after grabbing the steering wheel and crashing her car into a tree.

The young mum was left fighting for her life after he caused her BMW to collide into a central reservation in Newport.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the care assistant suffered horrendous injuries and how a doctor confessed to her it was a miracle she was still alive.

Kilgannon, from Newport, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for nearly five years.

READ MORE: Locked Up: The Gwent killer and arsonist recently jailed

Jason Lee Evans

A “high risk” paedophile attracted to young girls is back behind bars after he was caught downloading indecent images of children performing gymnastics.

Jason Lee Evans, from Newport, was branded “disgusting” by a judge when he was jailed in 2016 for 16 months for having 17,000 child abuse images.

The 50-year-old, of Gaer Vale, was sent to prison again after he pleaded guilty to making 129 category B and C indecent images.

READ MORE: Teenage drug dealer broke student’s jaw in two places after ‘pestering’ women

Kai Deighton

A man armed with an axe and lock knife was locked up just days after being handed a suspended prison sentence for spitting at police.

Kai Deighton, 29, from Brynmawr, was armed with the weapons when he was arrested in Tredegar in a “semi or comatose state”.

He was jailed for 28 weeks.

READ MORE: Brother locked up for throwing milk and cereal over his sister

Lewis Wood

Career burglar Lewis Wood sped at 110mph in heavy rain as he tried to escape the police after stealing a car before crashing it into a hedge.

The 30-year-old had travelled from his home city of Cardiff to raid a house in Ebbw Vale and took the keys to a Vauxhall Astra as a young family slept upstairs.

He was jailed for two years and 10 months and banned from driving for three years and four months.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer arrested in pub garden with 83% purity cocaine

Adam Goldsmith

Ex-professional boxer Adam Goldsmith was the boss of a drugs gang which “wreaked havoc” in Newport during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 27-year-old and his crew were so successful at trafficking cannabis they found it hard to keep up with demand.

Jailing him for four-and-a-half years at Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Nicola Jones told him: “This was a sophisticated organised crime group of which you were the head.

“You were clearly the ringleader and you even had the number plates of undercover police officers.”

MORE NEWS: Tribute to ‘beautiful and stylish’ grandmother killed in M4 crash

Nicolae Rostas

Father-of-four Nicolae Rostas travelled from London to Gwent to steal nearly £5,000 worth of cigarettes “because he was short of money”.

The 32-year-old made the 300-mile round trip from the UK capital to target Cwmbran’s Booker Wholesale, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He was jailed for 27 months.