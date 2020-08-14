GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a woman in relation to a report of shoplifting.
Officers would like to speak to the woman with regards to a "shoplifting incident" at Farm Foods in Brynmawr on Thursday, August 13.
Anyone with any information about the woman pictured should ring 101 and quote log 208 of 13/8/2020.
Does anyone one recognise this female? We need to speak to her with regards to a shoplifting incident at Farm Foods in Brynmawr on 13/8/2020. Any information, please ring 101 and quote log 208 of 13/8/2020. Many thanks. pic.twitter.com/kKNUEWy5Gw— Gwent Police | Blaenau Gwent Officers (@GPBlaenauGwent) August 14, 2020