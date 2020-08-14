A WOMAN with a long criminal record is back in jail for a raft of new offences including the racially aggravated harassment of a police officer.

Sarah Jane Gibbons, 39, of Caerau Road, Newport, was sent to prison for more than a year at the city’s magistrates’ court.

Gibbons admitted the racially aggravated harassment of a constable, common assault against Lynn Lewis and the criminal damage of the rear window of a Gwent Police vehicle on April 6.

She pleaded guilty to the assault of Ranjit Sharma by beating and a public order offence against Garry Evans on April 18.

Gibbons admitted that she was drinking alcohol in public in Newport city centre on June 24 which she was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order.

Finally, she pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive and insulting words in Newport on August 1 which she was also forbidden from doing by a criminal behaviour order.

The defendant was jailed for a total of 58 weeks and ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

In June, Gibbons was jailed for six weeks after she admitted criminal damage by spitting at the front glass counter at Newport Central police station.

She was also ordered to compensate Gwent Police for their £78.10 cleaning bill and she was also made the subject of a two-year criminal behaviour order.

Last November she was jailed for 17 weeks after she pleaded guilty to public order offence against a member of staff at the city’s Royal Gwent Hospital.