A MEMORIAL ceremony will be held in Pontypool tomorrow (Saturday) to mark the 75th anniversary of the Japanese surrender in the Second World War.
VJ Day marks the effective end of the war, although the official surrender was not signed until September 2.
Members of Pontypool Branch Royal British Legion will be laying a wreath at 11am at the commemorative park gates at Pontypool Park, opposite the civic centre.
They will be supported by a musician from the Regimental Band of the Royal Welsh and standard bearers from the Pontypool RBL Branch, Gwent County Women's Section and Gwent County will attend.
Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds will also lay a wreath.
The ceremony will be conducted following strict social distancing guidelines.