MECCA Bingo have announced they will reopen dozens more of its bingo halls across the country.

We've put togther everything you need to know.

How many bingo halls are reopening - and when?

A total of 86 Mecca Bingo halls will reopen from Saturday, August 15, though a full list of locations has not been published.

MORE NEWS:

What have Mecca Bingo said about the reopening?

In accordance with the latest government guidelines and a phased reopening plan, Mecca clubs are welcoming back customers, since temporarily closing their doors due to lockdown restrictions in March.

Jonathon Swaine, managing director of retail at Mecca Bingo, said: “We want to reassure the Mecca Bingo community that we are working together to take every precaution necessary to create a safe environment in which to play the nation’s favourite game.

“We’re also investing in new entertainment formats in our clubs, to give everyone even better experiences.

“We are excited to reopen our doors, welcome back our communities and hear ‘House’ called once again.”

What safety measures will be in place in the bingo halls?

To safeguard its players and team Mecca has put in place stringent safety standards and cleaning measures across all clubs.

Team members have undergone robust and rigorous training so they are ready to reopen the doors to the public and ensure everyone can play safely.

Enhanced cleaning routines have been established with team members cleaning as they go and all tables, machines and touchpoints cleaned regularly throughout the day.

Visitors will be asked to clean their hands with hand sanitiser stations readily available around all clubs.

Social distancing will be in place throughout the clubs, with clear signage to help guide customers.

While Mecca venues have space on their side, there will be a capacity cap in place in all clubs to ensure numbers are managed carefully.

Thanks to the advanced technology already in place before lockdown customers can choose to both pay and play using contactless devices but will still have the option to use cash if they prefer.

Customers will be able to order food and drink using their mobile or MAX screen at their bingo table.

Mecca has launched an online pre-booking service, which allows customers to secure their space online.

For more information, visit: www.meccabingo.com/bingo-clubs/clubs-a-z.